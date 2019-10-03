 Skip to main content

Soccer Calgary-born Fikayo Tomori gets first England call-up for Euro qualifiers

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Calgary-born Fikayo Tomori gets first England call-up for Euro qualifiers

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori greets supporters at the end of a Champions League match between Lille and Chelsea at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France on Oct. 2, 2019.

Michel Spingler/The Associated Press

England has beaten Canada to the punch in enlisting Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea’s Calgary-born centre back.

England coach Gareth Southgate has called up the 21-year-old for Euro qualifying matches against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria later this month.

“What an honour to get my first England call-up. Can’t wait to link up with the squad,” Tomori tweeted Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomori’s choice of country is not unexpected. Eligible to play for Canada, England and Nigeria, he represented both Canada and England at the youth level but set his sights on the Three Lions.

“Since his evolution now in the Chelsea first team, he and his representatives have made it very clear that their primary goal is to make the England national team in the foreseeable future,” Canada coach John Herdman said prior to the English call-up.

“The stars align for him, maybe not for us, if that makes sense” he added, citing Tomori’s rise in the Chelsea ranks under new manager Frank Lampard. “But what a prospect.”

While born in Calgary, Tomori was less than a year old when his family left for London, England. He joined Chelsea as an under-eight player.

Tomori turned heads when he attended Canadian youth camps in 2015 and ‘16 in Mexico and England, respectively. Canada has kept tabs on the young defender ever since, with regular contact with the Tomori camp.

In March 2016, the 18-year-old Tomori captained a Canadian under-20 team that included a 15-year old Alphonso Davies and 16-year-old Ballou Tabla in a memorable 2-1 win over an England under-20 side that featured Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

“He’s a hidden gem, really,” Rob Gale, then Canadian under-20 coach and now Valour FC head coach, said after bringing Tomori in for the November 2015 camp in Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

He did not remain hidden, for long. Tomori went on to play for England at the under-20 and -21 levels. Appearing in a Euro qualifying game would tie his international allegiance to England.

Tomori has flourished at Chelsea this season under Lampard, appearing in seven games including Champions League play and scoring against Wolves last month.

The six-foot-one 172-pounder previously was loaned out to Brighton and Derby County, where he played for Lampard.

Tomori is not the first Calgary-born player to opt for England over Canada. Owen Hargreaves famously did the same, choosing the Three Lions over Canada and Wales. The Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder went on to win 42 caps for England and was a key player at the 2006 World Cup.

England is currently ranked fourth in the world, just behind Brazil. Canada is No. 75, sandwiched between Guinea and Curacao.

Tomori joins Chelsea teammates Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount on the England roster.

Story continues below advertisement

England leads Euro qualifying group A with a 4-0-0 record and can seal qualification for Euro 2020 with a victory in Prague on Oct. 11.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter