 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Calgary Dinos uniforms stolen ahead of U Sports women’s soccer championship

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

University of Calgary Dinos' Amy Mikuska in action during a game on Sept. 20, 2019.

The Canadian Press

A set of University of Calgary women’s soccer uniforms was stolen ahead of the team’s appearance at the national championship starting Thursday.

Head coach Troye Flannery said the jerseys were in a player’s car that was stolen some time late Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

The Dinos claimed their first Canada West title since 2005 Saturday with a 1-0 win over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary opens the U Sports championship Thursday in Victoria against the host Vikes.

It’s a tradition on the team that a standout player is nominated to take uniforms home and launder them, Flannery said.

Forward Kelsie MacDonald discovered her car was gone Monday morning, and with it a bag of 27 white jerseys and two sets of goalkeeper equipment.

“I think she’s more concerned about the uniforms than her little red Mazda,” Flannery said.

Nike team uniform distributor T. Litzen is rushing to ship replacement gear to Victoria for the Dinos, and the team has a set of red jerseys, Flannery said, although he’d still like to get the bag back.

“I’d love it back,” he said. “There’s a meeting that kicks off the tournament when you hold up your uniform.

“It’s a bit of a production. Numbers and so forth are all matched to stats. It seems silly, but there is a bit of a process with the respect to the uniforms at that level.”

Story continues below advertisement

The large black bag with wheels and a handle is trimmed in neon green and covered with the Dinos logo.

“Obviously the uniforms are branded heavy with our school logos and the league logos,” the coach said. “They’re somewhere. You’re not going to do much with those.

“I suspect we might get them back.”

The U Sports women’s soccer championship field also includes the OUA champion York Lions and runner-up Toronto Varsity Blues, Atlantic conference champion Cape Breton Capers and finalist Acadia Axewomen, Quebec champion Montreal Carabins, Canada West finalist UBC and the host Vikes.

The championship game is Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter