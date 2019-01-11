Callum Montgomery leads three Canadians picked in top 10 of MLS SuperDraft

Open this photo in gallery UNC-Charlotte defender Callum Montgomery went fourth overall in the MLS SuperDraft. Sam Roberts /The Canadian Press

Canadians Callum Montgomery, Dayne St. Clair and Tajon Buchanan went in the top 10 of the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Expansion FC Cincinnati picked UCLA midfielder Frankie Amaya, a U.S. under-20 international, with the first pick at McCormick Place.

Montgomery, a centre back from North Carolina-Charlotte, went fourth overall to FC Dallas while the University of Maryland’s St. Clair, the first goalkeeper taken in the draft, was selected seventh by Minnesota United.

Story continues below advertisement

Buchanan, a forward-winger from Syracuse University who had been touted as a possible first overall selection, went ninth to the New England Revolution.

Montgomery, a 21-year-old from Lantzville, B.C., played 73 games in four years for the 49ers. He was the Conference USA defender of the year, a first team all-American and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy awarded to the NCAA player of the year.

St. Clair, a 21-year-old from Pickering, Ont., who has represented Canada at the under-20 level, did not concede a goal during the NCAA tournament as the Terrapins won the 2018 national championship.

Buchanan, a 19-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played just two years at Syracuse. A speedy attacker who likes to take on defenders, he was one of seven underclassmen to sign a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer, deals that are attractive to teams because they don’t count against the salary cap.

Amaya and St. Clair were also GA signings.

Toronto used the sixth overall pick on Indiana winger Griffin Dorsey, a U.S. under-20 international.

There was some drama Friday as Cincinnati took a timeout before the first pick, amidst talk of trade offers.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But they opted to keep the pick to take the five-foot-four, 145-pound Amaya. The 18-year-old Californian had two goals and two assists in 14 games in his one year for the Bruins.

San Jose chose 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth midfielder Siad Haji, another Generation Adidas signing, with the second pick. Orlando City then took Florida International forward Santiago Pitino.

The Colorado Rapids made a trade with the Chicago Fire to select University of Denver forward Andre Shinyashiki with the fifth pick. To get the Brazilian, Colorado gave up the 15th pick and US$100,000 in general allocation money.

Montreal and Vancouver had previously traded away their first-round picks in deals for forwards Maxi Urruti and Kei Kamara, respectively.

MLS commissioner Don Garber paid tribute to Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, prior to the draft. Schmid died on Christmas Day. He was 65.

Garber said the MLS coach of the year award will be named after Schmid.

Story continues below advertisement

The first two rounds were held Friday. Rounds 3 and 4 are scheduled for Sunday via conference call.

Striker Cyle Larin was the highest Canadian ever taken in the MLS draft, going first overall to Orlando City in 2015. Larin now plays for Besiktas in Turkey.

Friday marked the first draft as Toronto FC GM for Ali Curtis, who was taken second overall in 2001 by the now-defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny.