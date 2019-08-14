 Skip to main content

Soccer Calm and in control at Super Cup, Stéphanie Frappart blazes trail for female referees in soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Calm and in control at Super Cup, Stéphanie Frappart blazes trail for female referees in soccer

istanbul
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

French referee Stéphanie Frappart admonishes several Chelsea players during the Super Cup on Wednesday.

BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

In the highest-profile men’s game yet for a female referee, Stéphanie Frappart made it look like any other.

A month after she oversaw the Women’s World Cup final, the French ref dealt with everything in Wednesday’s Super Cup game between Liverpool and Chelsea — star players’ tantrums, soccer’s tangled handball rules, and the physical test of extra time.

Such was her control, her milestone presence was hardly felt.

Story continues below advertisement

In only the sixth minute, she made the crucial call not to give Liverpool a penalty when Sadio Mané’s scissor-kick shot hit Andreas Christensen’s arm.

The thorny issue of exactly what constitutes an “unnatural” arm position has been much discussed lately, not least when Liverpool won a penalty against Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko in similar circumstances in the Champions League final, but the video-assistant referee system didn’t review Frappart’s call.

Frappart had few problems keeping pace with the world’s top male players — a concern sometimes voiced by critics of female referees — and was quietly authoritative.

Frappart kept Chelsea’s players under control when they twice had goals ruled out for offside on the way to a penalty-shootout loss to Liverpool .

She greeted aggrieved players with a firmly outstretched palm and faced down objections calmly, such as when Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta was upset to receive a booking for shoving Mane. Frappart could be jovial too, smiling and patting Chelsea’s Jorginho on the back after blowing the whistle for halftime.

For the Super Cup, Frappart was accompanied by assistants Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from Ireland, reuniting the team which officiated the United States’ win over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final last month.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter