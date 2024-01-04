Everton held on for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday, despite going down to 10 men when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent off in the second half.

The Premier League teams will meet again in a replay at Goodison Park to determine who advances to the next round.

Palace may consider it an opportunity missed after Calvert-Lewin’s contentious red card in the 79th minute at Selhurst Park for a foul on Nathanial Clyne.

Everton’s away fans were left incensed after VAR invited referee Chris Kavanagh to review what had appeared to be an innocuous challenge. After viewing the sideline monitor, the official opted to send off the England striker.

Palace then had a chance to win the game in stoppage time when Eberechi Eze lashed a shot from the edge of the area that was headed for the bottom corner and required a diving save from Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia.

Five-time winner Everton also suffered a blow when Dwight McNeil sustained an injury and was taken off on a stretcher.

But Sean Dyche’s team remains in the competition it last won in 1995.