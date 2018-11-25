Canada beats Germany to make semis at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for first time

Captain Jordyn Huitema’s 83rd-minute goal lifted Canada to a 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday, moving the Canadian women into the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.
The 17-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., beat two defenders to knock in the winner.
The Canadians had never made it to the final four of the U-17 tournament, losing in the quarter-finals in 2014, 2012 and 2008 (when it was beaten 3-1 by Germany). Canada tied Germany 1-1 and 2-2 when they met in pool play at the 2016 and 2014 tournaments.
The young Canadians will play Mexico, which rallied to beat Ghana in a penalty shootout Sunday, in the semi-final on Wednesday. Canada lost 2-1 to the Mexicans in the CONCACAF Championship semi-final in June.
New Zealand faces Spain in the other semi-final Wednesday. As with Mexico, both teams needed penalty shootouts to reach the final four.
The only Canadian team, male or female, to do better at a FIFA world championship was in 2002, when Canada lost 1-0 after extra time to the United States in the inaugural FIFA U-19 Championship (now the FIFA U-20 Championship).
Canada had 58 per cent of the possession in a tight first half Sunday that saw only half-chances at Estadio Charrua. Neither team ventured much in attack.
Huitema had a rare chance in the 71st minute, getting in behind her marker but her shot was stopped.
Coach Rhian Wilkinson, returning to her first-string roster, made eight changes from the team that lost 5-0 to Spain in the final round-robin game. Canada went into that game knowing it had already qualified for the quarter-finals.
Only Kaila Novak, Lara Kazandjian and Jade Rose stayed in the starting 11.
Canada was boosted by the return of Huitema from a one-game suspension. Huitema was sent off in Canada’s 2-0 win over South Korea for an elbow during an aerial challenge.
Kazandjian had Canada’s first chance, in the 33rd minute, off a Huitema feed, but the shot was easily handled. Andersen Williams shot high in the 35th minute.
Canada drew Germany in the quarter-finals after losing to Spain on Wednesday. That dropped it into second spot in Group D. Germany then blanked the United States 4-0 to finish atop Group C, setting up the final-eight showdown with the Canadians.
Canada blanked Colombia 3-0 and South Korea 2-0 in its first two games at the tournament. Germany beat North Korea 4-1 and lost 1-0 to Cameroon.
Twenty players on Canada’s 21-woman roster saw action in the group phase, with only goalkeeper Sophie Guilmette yet to get on the field.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.