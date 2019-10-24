 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada climbs to No. 69 in FIFA rankings, boosting chances of World Cup qualification

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alphonso Davies takes a shot during a CONCACAF Nations League game against the United States at BMO Field on Oct. 15, 2019 in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canada climbed six places to No. 69 in the latest FIFA rankings, leapfrogging El Salvador to crack the top six in the CONCACAF region.

The move, powered by a famous 2-0 upset win over the U.S. on Oct. 15, puts the Canadian men on track to make the Hex – the most direct route of World Cup qualifying out of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The top six CONCACAF teams, come the rankings after the June international window, will make the Hex round. They will play a round-robin with the top three finishers qualifying for Qatar 2022 and the fourth moving on to a playoff.

Story continues below advertisement

Teams ranked No. 7 through 35 will have to slog it put through a longer process with only the last team standing having a chance to qualify – and that through two playoffs.

Canada stood seventh in the region when the new CONCACAF qualifying procedure was announced.

With 1,339 points – a rise of 17 points – it now holds a slim three-point edge over No. 73 El Salvador (1,336) and 16 points over No. 76 Curacao (1,323). It had trailed El Salvador by five points in the last rankings.

The Canadians are 29 points behind No. 63 Honduras (1,368), 97 behind No. 47 Costa Rica (1,436) and 102 in arrears of No. 45 Jamaica (1,441).

Canada plays the U.S. again on Nov. 15 in Orlando. A win or tie and it will win its CONCACAF Nations League A group, which would move John Herdman’s team into the tournament’s final four next June with more valuable ranking points up for grabs.

Mexico (1,613) continues to top CONCACAF, moving up one place to No. 11. The Americans (1,530) remain No. 2 in the region but dropped two places to No. 23 on the world ladder.

There were no changes in the top four with Belgium (1,755 points) ahead of France, Brazil and England. Uruguay climbed one spot to No. 5 at the expense of No. 6 Portugal. Croatia moved up one place to No. 7 followed by Spain (down one), Argentina (up one) and Colombia (down one).

Story continues below advertisement

Team on the rise include Ukraine (No. 22, up three), Japan (No. 28, up three), Turkey (No. 32, up four) and Russia (No. 37, up five).

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter