Canada fielding veteran squad in women’s soccer friendly against Germany

Open this photo in gallery Christine Sinclair and members of the Canadian women's soccer team practise at B.C. Place in Vancouver on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Christine Sinclair will lead a veteran Canada squad against Olympic champion Germany on June 10 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

In addition to Sinclair (267 caps), women’s soccer coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller has summoned four others who have a century or more appearances: goalkeeper Erin McLeod (116) and midfielders Desiree Scott (133), Sophie Schmidt (169) and Diana Matheson (194)

Defenders Kadeisha Buchanan (76) and Ashley Lawrence (61), midfielder Jessie Fleming (52) and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (50) all have 50 or more caps.

Teenagers on the 20-woman roster are 17-year-old Julia Grosso, 18-year-old Emma Regan and 19-year-old Deanne Rose. Regan and Gross are both from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite program while Rose, who already has 33 caps, plays for the University of Florida.

Heiner-Moller elected to leave 17-year-old striker Jordyn Huitema with the under-17 squad, which is preparing for the June 6 resumption of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship.

The original tournament was suspended April 22, due to security concerns in the host country of Nicaragua. The IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will host the remaining matches with Canada 1-0-0 after a 3-0 victory over Bermuda in Nicaragua.

Canada is 1-5-0 all-time against Germany.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, Stony Plain, Alta., unattached; Erin McLeod, St. Albert, Alta., USV Jena (Germany).

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew, Kingston, Ont.; Houston Dash (NWSL); Allysha Chapman, Courtice, Ont.. Houston Dash (NWSL); Ashley Lawrence, Caledon, Ont.. Paris Saint-Germain (France); Emma Regan, North Vancouver, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Shannon Woeller, Vancouver, USV Jena (Germany); Shelina Zadorsky, London, Ont., Orlando Pride (NWSL); Kadeisha Buchanan, Brampton, Ont.; Olympique Lyonnais (France).

Midfielders: Rebecca Quinn, Toronto, Washington Spirit (NWSL); Desiree Scott, Winnipeg, Utah Royals FC (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Abbotsford, B.C., FFC Frankfurt (Germany); Jessie Fleming, London, Ont., UCLA (NCAA); Diana Matheson, Oakville, Ont., Utah Royals FC (NWSL); Julia Grosso, Vancouver, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite.

Forwards: Christine Sinclair, Burnaby, B.C., Portland Thorns (NWSL); Deanne Rose, Alliston, Ont., University of Florida Gators (NCAA); Janine Beckie, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Sky Blue FC (NWSL); Adriana Leon, King City, Ont., Sky Blue FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Ajax, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL).



