Going into the 2023 World Cup, there was a lot of talk about how much the women’s game has evolved.

On the evidence of two weeks of play, that’s been proven true. There is a gulf opening between the teams who’ve levelled up in terms of skill and those who haven’t. Canada is on the wrong side of it.

On Monday, they were given a lesson in the new football by co-hosts Australia. The result was a 4-0 defeat that might as well have been 40-0. Canada becomes the first Olympic champions to be knocked out of the opening round of the following World Cup.

After it was over, an interviewer asked retiring Canadian veteran Sophie Schmidt how it felt to lose that way.

“We’re shook,” Schmidt said.

That’s a good start. For the program’s sake, more shaking will be required.

What did Australia do that Canada didn’t? They moved the ball as soon as they received it. When they didn’t have the ball, they all ran to places it was likely to end up. When they had a direct line to goal, they took it.

This is basic stuff, but Canada lacked either the will or the personnel to manage it. Australia repeatedly carved them on the flanks, and Canada could not fill those gaps. Whenever the ball got anywhere near the Canadian goal, it turned into a Benny Hill skit.

The third Australian goal in the 58th minute was a good example. Australia’s Caitlin Foord came screaming in off the wing. Three Canadians intercepted her, which was not the same as stopping her. The ball was floated through them to Mary Fowler, standing inexplicably alone in the Canadian goalmouth. She tapped it off the post and in.

Fowler didn’t celebrate. Instead, she swivelled around, looking for an offside flag. Surely, a goal that easy could not be legal? And yet.

Game over, but a half hour of torture still to come.

For most of that time, the product on the field had grown so depressing that the TSN crew calling the game drifted into the Bermuda Triangle of live broadcasting – ‘Whither soccer in this country?’.

Currently, it’s looking in need of a rethink.

This isn’t about a result. Things go wrong for otherwise good teams in big tournaments every once in a while. What matters is how you lost.

Canada scored one goal in three games (the own-goal vs. Ireland doesn’t count). They couldn’t reliably break down defences or impose themselves in the middle of the field. They couldn’t stop anyone from getting in behind them and causing havoc.

Whenever the pace got above a jog, they looked lost. In every one of their games, they made wholesale substitutions at the break.

Halftime is meant to be a pitstop. You pull off a tire and replace it with a fresher one. You don’t start tearing down the car and hoping the new one goes in a straight line.

Doing this once isn’t great. Doing it over and over again is a fatal flaw.

At some point in a tournament, a team should know what they’re dealing with and have made adjustments between matches so that repeated roster overhauls aren’t required. Canada never got there.

In that sense, the Canadian team didn’t arrive in Australia. A bunch of Canadian players were in the country, but the team was a never-ending work in progress.

That’s a fixable problem. Not easily so, but with the proper application of ruthlessness, it can be done. The other problem isn’t as straightforward.

What this World Cup is also demonstrating is that teams with stars win. America, Japan, Sweden and England have a bunch of big-game performers. They are thriving.

Australia has arguably the best player in the women’s game – Sam Kerr. Kerr’s missed every game here with a calf injury. Had Australia lost, that was their excuse.

Instead they found new stars. On Monday, it was Real Madrid winger Hayley Raso.

Raso is not a traditional goal poacher, but since that’s what Australia needed, that’s what she became. She scored the first two goals. It was more than enough to put Canada away.

If you judged it purely from the press-conference soundtrack the team routinely plays, Christine Sinclair is still Canada’s biggest star.

Except she’s not. Sinclair, 40, is veteran ballast and good sense, a link to the glorious past. But Canada continues to act like she’ll save them in the end. On Monday, she started the game, was ineffective and became one of many halftime substitutions.

Afterward, Sinclair told a sideline reporter Claire Hanna this was “probably” her last World Cup.

“Probably”?

Even the best have to accept that sports player isn’t meant to be a job for life.

Who’s the next Sinclair? Because the current Sinclair can’t be Canada’s security blanket any more. She’s an all-timer, but she’s run her race.

There were hints of possibility in the final minutes against Australia – just-turned-pro 18-year-old Olivia Smith. But that’s an extremely tough ask for a very young player.

Before it can start sorting its tactical issues, Canada has to decide what it is. Is it a win-right-now world power driven by deep experience? Or is it more of a wild card throwing new faces out there and seeing what they can do?

In Australia, there was no evidence of the former, as well as no sign anyone is willing to accept that and move on to the latter. This is a team with an identity crisis.

The next test is less than a year away – the Paris Olympics. You know what that means? That little is likely to change in the short term.

Canada is still more than good enough to qualify. They will have the halo of a gold medal on them when the competition begins. And – manager Bev Priestman’s go-to line – anything is possible in tournament football.

But the evidence of your eyes suggests that what you just saw is what you’re going to get. That other elite soccer nations haven’t just passed Canada as currently constructed. They’ve lapped them. Even if no one wants to say the words out loud, that makes this a rebuilding team.

So the year leading into the Summer Games will turn on a question – will Canada choose to change, or would they prefer the game makes that choice for them?