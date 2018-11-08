Canada gives up two first-half goals in 2-1 loss to St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis scored two goals in the first half in a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday at the CONCACAF men’s under-20 soccer championship.
Romario Martin scored in the 30th minute before Tyreese Shade put St. Kitts and Nevis up 2-0 10 minutes later.
Second-half substitute Jordan Peruzza scored from a free kick in the 72nd minute for Canada, which couldn’t produce an equalizer.
Canada, which fell to 2-2-0 at the tournament, will wrap up Group D play with a match against Martinique on Saturday.
