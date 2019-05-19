Canada heads to World Cup after 3-0 win over Mexico

Open this photo in gallery Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair (12) celebrates a goal by midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) during the first half of a women's international soccer friendly against Mexico at BMO field in Toronto, on May 18, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Canada leaves for the Women’s World Cup on a winning note, dispatching an outmatched Mexico side 3-0 on Saturday with captain Christine Sinclair adding to her legacy with career goal No. 181.

It was mission accomplished for the fifth-ranked Canadians, who fly to Spain on Sunday to begin final preparations for the 24-team tournament that starts June 7 in France.

Tougher challenges await. But as farewell bashes go, it did the trick nicely.

It was one-way traffic for the Canadians, who played some entertaining football despite leaving some goals on the pitch against the 26th-ranked Mexicans. The crowd of 19,610, on a cool afternoon at BMO Field, left happy and with memories of a Sinclair strike.

The 35-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., a 14-time Canadian player of the year, is now just three goals back of retired American Abby Wambach’s world record of 184.

Ever humble, Sinclair wanted to talk about the fans rather than her goal.

“It’s always an honour to play at home and to play in front of the Canadian fans. They showed up and it was incredible just to be in that environment,” she said. “We will definitely carry that with us as we make our way to Europe.”

Her goal came in the 53rd minute after a Mexican player failed to clear the ball. It went instead to Janine Beckie, who looped the ball past a defender into the penalty box to Sinclair. The Canadian captain took one touch and then clipped a shot in off the goalpost for a 2-0 lead.

It was classic Sinclair, whose composure in front of goal is legendary.

Goal No. 181 came in her 281st appearance for Canada. It marked her 16th career goal against Mexico.

Sinclair and Beckie played provider on Canada’s first goal, scored in the 20th minute by Jessie Fleming after a sweet buildup. A Beckie through ball to Sinclair cut out three defenders. Sinclair then found Fleming alone in the penalty box with Nichelle Prince drawing another defender away from her.

The 21-year-old Fleming, a technically gifted UCLA midfielder who already has 64 caps, coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago.

The Canadians dominated play but lacked the finishing touch at times against the Mexicans. That can’t happen in France.

The Canadian women improved their all-time record against Mexico to 21-1-2. The one loss was costly, however, denying Canada a berth in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Canada won 3-2 the last time they met in February, 2017, in Vancouver.

The starting 11 totalled 1,069 caps, led by Sinclair’s 281. Nine of the players were at 50-plus appearances with the other two at 49 and 47.

The Canadians are unbeaten in seven matches this year (5-0-2) and have conceded just once.

Canada will face No. 13 Spain in a warmup game in Pamplona on May 24. An intrasquad game is also planned before the tournament.

The Canadian women, who exited in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup on home soil, open June 10 against No. 46 Cameroon in Montpellier before facing No. 19 New Zealand in Grenoble on June 15 and the eighth-ranked Netherlands in Reims on June 20.