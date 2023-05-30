The federal government is imposing new conditions on funding for Canada Soccer, the sports ministry confirmed to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

It made the announcement after several parliamentary committee hearings where the organization faced criticism for its handling of a sex abuse scandal, questions about a controversial broadcasting deal, and the treatment of female soccer players, including women’s team captain Christine Sinclair, by former executives.

The story was first reported by CBC News.

The government wants to commission an independent audit of Canada Soccer’s finances covering the period from March 1, 2017 to March 31, 2023.

The organization must also undergo governance review and accept advice from an external advisory group in order to continue receiving federal funding.

Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said this month the government was examining the possibility of an audit into Canada Soccer’s finances, similar to what it had done with Hockey Canada.

Canada Soccer’s previous executives had faced extensive criticism, with New Democrat MP Peter Julian saying the organization was worse at handling allegations of sexual abuse and mismanagement than Hockey Canada.