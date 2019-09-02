 Skip to main content

Soccer Canada Soccer honours goalkeepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Maxime Crepeau

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Maxime Crepeau and Sabrina D’Angelo have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for August.

The two goalkeepers excelled during the month with Crepeau setting an MLS record with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and D’Angelo starring for her Swedish Vittsjo GIK team.

Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., made 34 saves in six MLS appearances including a league single-game record 16 saves against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 24.

D’Angelo, from Welland, Ont., posted four clean sheets in five matches during the month as Vittsjo GIK climbed into third place in the Swedish Damallsvenskan. D’Angelo has posted six clean sheets in her club’s last seven matches dating back to July 26.

Canada Soccer Players of the Month:

  • August 2019 – Maxime Crepeau and Sabrina D’Angelo
  • July 2019 – Mark-Anthony Kaye, Christine Sinclair, Samuel Charron
  • June 2019 – Jonathan David and Ashley Lawrence
