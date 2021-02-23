 Skip to main content
Soccer

Canada Soccer names provisional roster for upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada midfielder Liam Fraser leaves the pitch prior to the start of CONCACAF Nations League play against Cuba at BMO Field in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Canada has named its 50-man provisional roster for CONCACAF Olympic qualifying next month, with 21 of the players coming from the three Canadian MLS clubs.

The list includes from nine from Toronto FC, seven from the Vancouver Whitecaps and five from CF Montreal. Eleven come from the Canadian Premier League.

Canada Soccer says 19 of the players on the provisional roster have already been called into its men’s national team camps and 16 have at least one senior cap.

The provisional list includes Liam Fraser and Jacob Shaffelburg from Toronto FC, James Pantemis and Zachary Brault-Guillard from CF Montreal and Derek Cornelius and Ryan Raposo from Vancouver.

Fellow MLS players Tajon Buchanan (New England) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) are also included.

The eight-team Olympic qualifying tournament, originally scheduled to be played last spring, runs March 18 to 30 in Guadalajara, Mexico. It will determine two teams to represent North and Central America and the Caribbean at the Tokyo Games, whose soccer competition is slated to run July 21 through Aug. 7.

FIFA has kept the same Olympic men’s eligibility rules that were first established, saying players must be born after Jan. 1, 1997.

The qualifying tournament comes at a difficult time with Canada opening its World Cup qualifying campaign on March 25. Stars like Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David, both born in 2000, are eligible for the Olympic team but will kept for the senior side.

The first game of the Olympic qualifying tournament – and Canada’s scheduled pre-tournament camp – falls outside a FIFA international window, further complicating matters.

Canada’s 50 man-roster will be trimmed to 20 for the tournament, including three goalkeepers, no later than 10 priors to the start of the competition. Players not in the provisional squad can be added to the final roster but subsequent changes, due to injury, have to come from the provisional list.

Canada has been drawn in Group B, opening March 19 against El Salvador before facing Haiti on March 22 and Honduras on March 25.

Group A features the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

The top two in each pool advance to the semi-finals with the March 28 semi-final winners booking their ticket to the Olympics.

Women’s Olympic qualifying in the region took place in January-February 2020 before the pandemic. Canada, which won bronze at the last two Olympics, and the defending champion U.S. have both qualified.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
