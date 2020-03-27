 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Canada stays at No. 8 in FIFA women’s rankings, but now shares spot with Brazil

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brazil's Marta, left, and Canada's Deanne Rose compete for the ball during their International friendly soccer match between Brazil and Canada, on March 10, 2020.

Michel Spingler/The Associated Press

Canada remains eighth in the latest FIFA women’s world soccer rankings, but now has some company.

Brazil, which tied Canada 2-2 at the Tournoi de France earlier this month, moved up one spot to join the Canadians at No. 8.

The French, who beat Canada 1-0 en route to winning the tournament, jumped one place to No. 3 with the Netherlands dropping to No. 4. Canada tied the Dutch 0-0 at the event.

Story continues below advertisement

The other change in the top-10 saw North Korea move up one place to No. 10 at the expense of Japan, which dropped to No. 11. The Japanese lost three straight at the recent SheBelieves Cup.

The world champion Americans remain atop the rankings, ahead of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, England, Australia, Canada and Brazil, and North Korea.

While the United States won the SheBelieves Cup on home soil, Germany narrowed the gap after claiming the Algarve Cup in a competition shortened by COVID-19.

After winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Canadian women climbed six spots to No. 4 — marking the first time they had cracked the top-5 and surpassing their previous high of seventh.

The Canadian women dropped a spot in September 2017 — after the UEFA Women’s Championship moved England up two places to No. 3 while bumping France to No. 4 and Canada to No. 5.

Canada returned to No. 4 in March 2018, at the expense of Australia. But it slipped to No. 5 in the next edition of the rankings. The Canadians dropped two places to No. 7 after exiting in the round of 16 at last summer’s World Cup.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller’s team slipped to No. 8 in the final 2019 rankings.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian women currently hold the same ranking as they did going into the 2015 World Cup on home soil. After losing to England in the quarterfinals, Canada fell to No. 11 in the post-competition rankings.

Like other international teams, Canada finds itself in limbo because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. An April 14 friendly against Australia has been called off, while the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back to 2021.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies