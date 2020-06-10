 Skip to main content
Soccer

Canada women’s soccer coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller stepping down

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller gives directions during a match against New Zealand in Grenoble, France, on June 15, 2019.

Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

Kenneth Heiner-Moller is stepping down as Canada women’s soccer coach to take a position in his native Denmark.

Heiner-Moller, who will leave his role at the end of August, is returning to the Danish Football Association as head of coach education.

He took over as Canada head coach in January 2018, succeeding John Herdman who left the women’s team to take over the Canadian men. He had served as Herdman’s assistant at the 2016 Rio Olympics, helping the Canadian women win bronze.

The 49-year-old Heiner-Moller leaves with a record of 20-10-5 as head coach and the Canadian women ranked eighth in the world.

“It’s beyond words how hard how difficult the decision is,” Heiner-Moller said. “Obviously this wasn’t the plan. The plan was going to the Olympics, have that gold medal around our necks and then say ‘You know what, congratulations team, I’m off to the next task.’

“Then this COVID thing hit.”

The Olympics were postponed until next year. Meanwhile back in Denmark, the head of coaching education position opened up with incumbent Peter Rudbk set to step down at the end of August.

Heiner-Moller called senior players on the Canadian team Wednesday morning to give them the news.

“It was a very very tough decision, but also very tough to give that message to them,” he said.

The Canadian Soccer Association says it has begun the search for a replacement to lead the Canadian women at the Olympics, which have been postponed to next year because of the global pandemic.

Canada Soccer president Steven Reed wished Heiner-Moller well.

“He is a highly-regarded coach who gained the respect of the Canadian soccer community in his time with our organization and we thank him for his genuine approach with both players and staff,” Reed said in a statement.

Under Heiner-Moller, Canada qualified for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France and the Tokyo Olympics. The women exited the World Cup disappointingly in the round-of-16 after a 1-0 loss to Sweden.

He coached the Danish women from 2006 to 2013, leading the team to a bronze medal in the European Championships in 2013.

