 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Buchanan scores twice in Lyon’s Champions League Group D win

DECINES-CHARPIEU, France
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored twice in Lyon’s 5-0 win over Portugal’s Benfica in UEFA Women’s Champions League Group D play on Thursday.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., opened the scoring off a corner after goalkeeper Carolina Vilao’s attempted clearing punch only sent the ball off the back of teammate Catarina Amado. The ball dropped to Buchanan’s feet and she poked it in.

Buchanan, who has four goals in 109 appearances for Canada, scored off another corner in the 63rd minute — rising high to scored with a downward header.

Story continues below advertisement

Fellow Canadian Cloe Lacasse started up front for Benfica.

On Wednesday, Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema scored three goals in 17 minutes to help Paris Saint-Germain defeat Ukraine’s WFC Kharkiv 5-0 in Group B play.

Fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Stephanie Labbe also started for PSG,.

Also Wednesday, Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came on in the 66th minute and was involved in Pernille Harder’s 69th-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Juventus in Group A play.

“Listen, it looks like our players are on fire,” said Canada coach Bev Priestman. “I think that (Olympic) gold medal might have helped some confidence.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies