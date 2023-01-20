Canada’s three Major League Soccer teams are set to match up against some familiar opponents when they play the Leagues Cup this summer.

The tournament’s draw, released Friday, groups the No. 2 MLS seed CF Montreal with fellow Eastern Conference club D.C. United (No. 27 MLS) and Pumas (No. 14 LIGA MX).

The Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS No. 16) with battle the L.A. Galaxy (MLS No. 7) and Club Leon (No. 9 LIGA MX’s), while Toronto FC (No. 26 MLS) will face New York City FC (No. 4 MLS) and Atlas (No. 12 LIGA MX).

The competition sees 29 MLS clubs and 18 teams from LIGA MX split into 15 groups, with each team playing two games in the group stage of the tournament. The top two teams from each group will advance to the 32-team knockout round.

MLS’s Los Angeles FC and LIGA MX’s Club de Futbol Pachuca each have a first-round bye after winning their respective league championships last season and are automatically through to the knockout round.

Leagues Cup 2023 will feature 77 games between July 21 through Aug. 19. Both MLS and LIGA MX will pause league play during the tournament.