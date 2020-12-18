 Skip to main content
Soccer

Canadian Alphonso Davies makes history by earning a spot on FIFPRO World 11

Neil Davidson
Geneva
The Canadian Press
Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen gives a thumb-up during the live stream of the FIFA The BEST Awards ceremony on Dec. 17, 2020 in Munich, Germany.

HO/The Canadian Press

Canadian Alphonso Davies’ remarkable year continued Thursday, when he became the first North American player ever to be voted onto the FIFPRO Men’s World 11.

It was a vote of approval from his peers. FIFPRO, which represents some 65,000 pro-soccer players worldwide, said 15,878 took part in voting for the 16th edition of the men’s World 11.

The 20-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was the first North American male to make the initial list of 55 players with the most votes. He went one better Thursday at the Best FIFA Football Awards, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on the World 11.

“Christmas came early this year,” Davies said on social media. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. Keep working hard and chasing your dreams.”

Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan made the women’s World 11 in 2015.

Davies edged Bayern teammate David Alaba by 275 votes, the closest race in positional voting.

Davies is the third-youngest player to be voted onto the World 11. French forward Kylian Mbappé was 19 years old when he was honoured in 2018. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was four days younger than Davies when he voted to the team in 2019.

Bayern teammates Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich also made this year’s top 11. So did Thiago Alcantara, who left Bayern for Liverpool after winning the Champions League.

Lewandowski, a prolific goal-scorer for the German champion, was named Best FIFA Men’s Player over Ronaldo and Messi. England defender Lucy Bronze, who joined Manchester City from France’s Lyon in 2020, took top women’s honours over Denmark’s Pernille Harder (Chelsea) and France’s Wendie Renard (Lyon).

it was a big night for Bayern. Manuel Neuer was named Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, while Hansi Flick was runner-up to Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp for Best FIFA Men’s Coach.

Club president Herbert Hainer called it “a proud day for FC Bayern.”

“The fact that Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and our former player Thiago were chosen for the World 11 shows the terrific overall performance of our team,” he said in a statement.

Ronaldo and Messi were voted onto the World 11 for a record 14th consecutive year. Ramos made the team for the 11th time.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) received the most votes followed by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Spain’s Ramos (Real Madrid).

Davies, from his left fullback position, has won worldwide praise for his pace and athleticism while helping Bayern fill its trophy case.

So far in 2020, he has won the Champions League, German league title, DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup. He was also named Bundesliga rookie of the season for 2019-20.

Off the field, he was voted the Canadian Men’s Player of the Year and was co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, presented by the Toronto Star to the Canadian athlete of the year.

Davies returned to action last week after tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern’s 5-0 win Oct. 24 over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Buchanan, who plays for French powerhouse Lyon, made the list of 55 top women vote-getters for the FIFPRO World 11.

The FIFA Awards also paid tribute to Canada captain Christine Sinclair for topping the all-time world goal-scoring list in 2020. The 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., now has 186 goals to her credit.

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA award as best men’s player

Robert Lewandowski won his biggest personal prize Thursday, showing that a forward not named Messi or Ronaldo can be voted the world’s best soccer player.

The Poland captain was named the FIFA Best Men’s Player for 2020 after his 55-goal season lifted Bayern Munich to a sweep of international and domestic trophies.

Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Voting was by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans.

Although FIFA played host to the virtual ceremony in Zurich, president Gianni Infantino went to Munich to present the trophy in person.

Lewandowski joined Luka Modric, the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder who won in 2018, as the only players in the past 13 years to deny both Messi and Ronaldo the victory.

Lucy Bronze was voted the best women’s player to give England its first individual victory at the FIFA awards. A Champions League winner with Lyon, she has since joined Manchester City.

Bronze won the vote ahead of her former Lyon teammate Wendi Renard and Pernille Harder, who helped Wolfsburg to the Champions League final.

Lewandowski is also the first men’s winner from a club outside Spain since Ronaldo won the 2008 award as a Manchester United player.

A Bayern player had not won since FIFA created a world player award in 1991.

The club twice saw its stars relegated to third place by Messi and Ronaldo: Franck Ribery in Bayern’s Champions League winning year of 2013, and Manuel Neuer one year later after Germany won the World Cup.

Juergen Klopp denied Bayern a sweep of the FIFA men’s awards by being voted the best coach for a second straight year.

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to become champion of England for the first time in 30 years, won more votes than Hansi Flick, who took over at Bayern mid-season. Marcelo Bielsa of English second-tier champion Leeds was third.

Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to the 2019 World Cup final, was voted the best coach in women’s soccer. She will take over the England team next year.

With a report from The Associated Press

