Canadian-born teenager Daniel Jebbison signs new deals with Sheffield United

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison, left, and Newcastle's Federico Fernandez, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England on May 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Canadian-born forward Daniel Jebbison had two reasons to celebrate Friday.

Sheffield United rewarded the 17-year-old from Milton, Ont., with a new long-term contract.

And Jebbison was one of 28 players called up by the England under-20 team for a training camp later this month.

Jebbison made headlines May 16 when he became the youngest player in Premier League history – at 17 years 309 days – to score on his first start in England’s top tier in a 1-0 win at Everton.

He also became the youngest to score a game-winning goal in a Premier League match since Federico Macheda (17 years 232 days) did it for Manchester United against Sunderland in April 2009.

Jebbison was one of five Sheffield United prospects to sign their first pro contract, along with fellow teenagers Femi Seriki, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah and Oliver Arblaster.

“It’s fantastic news for the football club,” Sheffield United academy head Jack Lester said in a statement. “The development within these young men has been impressive. The work going on within the academy is quite special, there is so much talent rising all the way through, and we will continue to push the boundaries in our approach.”

Jebbison came up through the ranks at the ANB Futbol academy in King City, Ont., from age six to 14 before moving to England four years ago to pursue his soccer dream.

He played for the England under-18 team in March although he has received invitations from Canada Soccer. As a youth international, Jebbison is not yet tied to England, however.

Jebbison’s father Patrick was an accomplished athlete in his own right, named the top Canadian university basketball player in 1987-88 and 1988-89 while at Brandon University. He led the Bobcats to three straight national championships (1987, ’88 and ’89) and played for Canada at the 1989 World University Games and 1991 Pan American Games.

His mother Christine was a talented track athlete.

Jebbison’s two older brothers, Micah and Jonathan, also drew interest from pro clubs.

The family bloodlines allowed for a British passport so the family of six – they also have a daughter Sarah – moved to England some four or five years ago. Christine came first, getting a job in banking, with Patrick following.

Daniel has scored 13 times in 24 appearances across United’s development age groups.

Sheffield United, which is returning to the second-tier Championship next season after being relegated, wraps up its Premier League campaign Sunday at home to Burnley.

The Blades (6-29-2) handed Jebbison his debut off the bench May 8 in a 2-0 loss to visiting Crystal Palace.

