Canada will be without Sydney Collins at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup after the North Carolina Courage defender fractured her ankle in the Canadian camp.

Canada Soccer said Collins has returned to her NWSL team to start rehabilitation. Bianca St-Georges will replace Collins at CONCACAF’s inaugural women’s Gold Cup.

There was no word on exactly when the injury occurred. Collins was one of 14 players scheduled to attend a pre-tournament camp that wrapped up Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

The 10th-ranked Canadian women open play Thursday against No. 104 El Salvador at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

Collins has won six caps for Canada while St-Georges, who is also with North Carolina, has nine caps.