Sporting Kansas City has signed Canadian international defender Zorhan Bassong for the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

The 24-year-old left back, who was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, played two seasons with CF Montreal in 2021-2022, making 43 appearances in all competitions.

Bassong, whose father was born in Cameroon and mother in Belgium, moved to Belgium in 2013 to join the Mouscron academy. He went on to spent time in the academies of Belgium’s Anderlecht and France’s Lille.

He spent three years with Lille B before joining Belgium’s Cercle Brugge in January 2019. He left the club in July 2020 and signed with Montreal that December.

He spent 2023 in Romania with Arges Pitesti and Farul Constanta.

Bassong represented Belgium at the under-19 level in two friendlies in 2017 before switching his allegiance to Canada. He has four senior caps for Canada, making his debut in January 2020 against Barbados and has four senior caps.

Bassong joins Canadian forward Stephen Afrifa on the Kansas City roster.