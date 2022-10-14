Canadian Jonathan David scored twice in Lille’s 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday to lead the French league with nine goals in 11 games this season.

The 22-year-old from Ottawa tops Brazil’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals apiece for Paris Saint-German, and Lorient’s Terem Moffi who is also on eight.

David, who has goals in four straight league games, scored in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after Brazilian defender Ismaily was called for a foul.

His second goal came in the 76th minute from close range off a Tim Weah cross, splitting the defence to tap the ball home. Weah also assisted on Lille’s third goal by Remy Cabella.

David has 22 goals in 34 appearances for Canada and will play a major role in Canada’s attack at next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Lille (6-4-1) improved to sixth on the table, while Strasbourg (1-5-5) dropped one place to 15th.

Lille earned consecutive league wins for the first time since March. Strasbourg’s winless streak against Lille was extended to 10 matches since 2018.