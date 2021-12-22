Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David, left, celebrates with teammate Swedish Gabriel Gudmundsson after scoring his team's third goal during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Lille LOSC at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux on Dec. 22, 2021.THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian striker Jonathan David scored the winning goal Wednesday as defending champion Lille rallied twice at Bordeaux to win 3-2 in French Ligue 1 play.

Tiago Djalo started the play, forcing a Bordeaux turnover in the 84th minute. The ball found its way to David in the penalty box and the 21-year-old from Ottawa slotted a left-footed shot into the corner of the goal for the winner.

David ran to the sidelines where he was handed a pink flower, which he held up in the air — an apparent tribute to his mother Rose who died two years ago this month.

It was David’s 12th goal of the season which leads the French league in scoring. Clubs from England’s Arsenal to Real Madrid have been linked to the young forward, who also has 18 goals in 24 appearances for Canada

Honduras striker Alberth Elis, a former Houston Dynamo forward, scored for Bordeaux in the 17th and 45th minute. Benjamin Andre, in the 33rd minute, and Burak Yilmaz, on a 77th-minute penalty, also scored for Lille.

The win moved Lille into eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings. Bordeaux stands 17th.