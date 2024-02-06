Canadian forward Mya Jones, taken in the third round (42nd overall) of the 2024 NWSL draft, has signed a two-year contract with the San Diego Wave.

The 22-year-old from Calgary scored 26 goals and added 27 assists in five seasons with University of Memphis, leading the Tigers to three straight American Athletic Conference titles and five NCAA tournament appearances.

In her final season, Jones was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year and AAC Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player and was selected to the AAC All-Conference first team and AAC Championship all-tournament team.

“Mya is a very promising and exciting young player who has a lot of great attributes and has shown throughout her time at Memphis that she can create and score goals,” San Diego GM Molly Downtain said in a statement. “We made sure to move up in the draft to select Mya as we believed she was one of the most raw and talented forwards in the NWSL draft. We’re looking forward to her continuing to develop here in San Diego.”

Jones, who has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels, joins Canadian international goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan at the Wave.