Soccer

Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool
The Canadian Press
Rylee Foster came to Liverpool from West Virginia University, where she had 39 clean sheets in 84 appearances for the Mountaineers.

The Canadian Press

Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old from Cambridge, Ont., originally signed with the Liverpool women in January, 2020, arriving four games before the first pandemic lockdown hit.

“Rylee’s been a key part of the squad since Day 1. She has enormous potential and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Rylee in the future,” interim Liverpool manager Amber Whiteley said. “It’s fantastic news. She is certainly going to help drive this team and this club forward.

“She’s a fantastic character to have both on and off the pitch, she brings a tremendous energy to our team and she’s really supportive of those around her.”

Foster grew up a Liverpool supporter. Her grandparents were born in Wavertree, a part of Liverpool near where Foster lives these days.

“To have another contract with the club I love is an honour,” Foster told the Liverpool website. ““Knowing that the club trusts in me and has a vision for me to go forward here, it was a no-brainer opportunity for me to be a part of a group that’s going to build forward momentum.

“Right now it’s a very challenging time for a lot of people and I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to secure my future and know that no matter what I’ll be with a great club, a great staff and with great people all around me all the time.”

Foster came to Liverpool from West Virginia University, where she had 39 clean sheets in 84 appearances for the Mountaineers.

Foster shares goalkeeping duties with Rachael Laws at Liverpool, with most of her action coming in cup competition.

Foster, who made her full debut in the 3-1 Continental Cup victory over Manchester United in October, made her league debut for Liverpool in a 1-1 draw Sunday with Blackburn Rovers Ladies.

Liverpool (9-3-5) currently stand third in the second-tier FA Women’s Championship.

Foster was part of Canada’s squad at the SheBelieves Cup in February but has yet to win a senior cap.

