 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster signs with Liverpool women’s team

LIVERPOOL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian goalkeeper Rylee Foster tries to stop a shot Southern California's Katie Johnson during the NCAA Women's College Cup final on Dec. 4, 2016 in San Jose.

Tony Avelar/The Canadian Press

Former Canadian youth international goalkeeper Rylee Foster has joined the Liverpool women’s team.

The 21-year-old joins the Reds after four years at West Virginia University. Born in Kitchener, Ont., and raised in Cambridge, Ont., Foster started 84 games for the Mountaineers and finished second in program history with 39 shutouts and 7,670 minutes played.

“It’s about signing a good quality goalkeeper that brings competition to our current squad,” Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said. “She’s a fantastic fit for us for the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Foster wears her allegiance to the Reds on the inside of her left bicep, where a tattoo reads “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the title of Liverpool’s famed anthem.

“I got the tattoo in 2014 after my grandmother passed away,” Foster explained. “My grandparents are both from Wavertree in Liverpool but moved away during the war. It’s just a commemorative thing to show that they are always with me.”

Foster, who will wear No. 13, says playing for Liverpool was a childhood dream.

“To be able to start my professional career and be in Liverpool, this was the ultimate goal for me. So to be able to start here is amazing.”

The Liverpool women currently stand 11th in the 12-team FA Women’s Super League with a 1-8-3 record. The team’s other goalkeepers are Germany’s Anke Preuss and England’s Frances Kitching, both former under-20 internationals.

Foster joins fellow Canadian internationals Janine Beckie (Manchester City) and Adriana Leon (West Ham) in the English league.

Foster was 15 years old when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2013. She has represented Canada at both the under-17 and under-21 levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Foster is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honouree and a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honour Roll. She was named to the All-Big 12 First team once and to the second team three times during her collegiate career.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies