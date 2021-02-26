 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

Canadian international Cyle Larin adds to goals total with Turkey’s Besiktas

Istanbul, Turkey
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates scoring against Dominica during second half Concacaf Nations League qualifier soccer action in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored to help Besiktas blank Denizlispor 3-0 in Turkish SuperLig play Friday.

It was the 13th goal of the season for the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who stands second in SuperLig goal-scoring behind Hatayspor’s Aaron Boupendza.

Larin opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Vincent Aboubakar and Adem Ljajic added to the lead in the 38th and 39th minute, respectively.

Larin’s goal came after the Denizlispor defence couldn’t deal with a low Valentin Rosier cross from the byline. The attempted clearance went straight to Larin, who headed towards the six-yard box and fired home a right-footed shot high into the goal.

Veteran Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson also started for Besiktas (17-5-3) which is tied on points with league-leading Galatasaray but trails its local rival on goal difference.

Denizlispor (5-15-6) stands 19th in the 21-team league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021

