Canadian international forward Liam Millar joins FC Basel from Liverpool

Canadian international Liam Millar has joined Switzerland’s FC Basel on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., joined Liverpool’s academy in 2016, moving up through the ranks from the under-18 and under-19 teams to captain the Reds’ under-23 side.

He made his senior debut for Liverpool in February, 2020, in an FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town.

Millar went out on loan to Scotland’s Kilmarnock in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He led Liverpool’s U-23 side for the first half of 2020-21, before joining Charlton Athletic in January on loan for the remainder of the season. He made 27 appearances for the League One club, with three goals and six assists.

Millar has made 11 appearances for Canada, with five starts.

Basel finished second in the Swiss Super League last season and will take part in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Millar’s preferred position is left winger although he can also play on the right or up front.

His father, Alan, played several years for England’s Charlton Athletic before an injury cut his career short.

Growing up, Liam played for Brampton Youth SC and North Mississauga. His dad coached one of the North Mississauga teams and Liam drew the attentions of several scouts while playing at the Keele Cup in England.

He ended up moving to England with his father to pursue his soccer dream when he was about to turn 13.

Liam started in the Fulham youth system before joining Liverpool after impressing the club in a fine under-16 season. Eventually his entire family was reunited in Liverpool.

His parents both work in the TV and film industry. His mother is a makeup artist and his father is a “spark” (electrician) whose credits include several seasons of Game of Thrones.

A young Millar – at 10 or 11 – tried out for the Toronto FC academy but did not make the cut.

Millar was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2014. He made his senior debut in March, 2018, against New Zealand in John Herdman’s first game at the men’s helm.