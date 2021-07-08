Canadian international forward Liam Millar joins FC Basel from Liverpool

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian international forward Liam Millar joins FC Basel from Liverpool

BASEL, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian international Liam Millar has joined Switzerland’s FC Basel on a permanent transfer from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., joined Liverpool’s academy in 2016, moving up through the ranks from the under-18 and under-19 teams to captain the Reds’ under-23 side.

He made his senior debut for Liverpool in February, 2020, in an FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town.

Story continues below advertisement

Millar went out on loan to Scotland’s Kilmarnock in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He led Liverpool’s U-23 side for the first half of 2020-21, before joining Charlton Athletic in January on loan for the remainder of the season. He made 27 appearances for the League One club, with three goals and six assists.

Millar has made 11 appearances for Canada, with five starts.

Basel finished second in the Swiss Super League last season and will take part in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Millar’s preferred position is left winger although he can also play on the right or up front.

His father, Alan, played several years for England’s Charlton Athletic before an injury cut his career short.

Growing up, Liam played for Brampton Youth SC and North Mississauga. His dad coached one of the North Mississauga teams and Liam drew the attentions of several scouts while playing at the Keele Cup in England.

He ended up moving to England with his father to pursue his soccer dream when he was about to turn 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Liam started in the Fulham youth system before joining Liverpool after impressing the club in a fine under-16 season. Eventually his entire family was reunited in Liverpool.

His parents both work in the TV and film industry. His mother is a makeup artist and his father is a “spark” (electrician) whose credits include several seasons of Game of Thrones.

A young Millar – at 10 or 11 – tried out for the Toronto FC academy but did not make the cut.

Millar was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2014. He made his senior debut in March, 2018, against New Zealand in John Herdman’s first game at the men’s helm.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies