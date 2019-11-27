Canadian international Jessie Fleming in running for MAC Hermann Trophy again

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Jessie Fleming is one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy. EMMANUEL FOUDROT/Reuters

Canadian international Jessie Fleming is one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, honouring the top NCAA soccer player.

The 21-year-old UCLA midfielder, a senior from London, Ont., has already won 70 caps for Canada.

The three finalists will be announced Dec. 6 in conjunction with the Women’s College Cup in San Jose, Calif. Fleming was a finalist for the 2107 award won by Stanford’s Andi Sullivan.

The semifinalists were chosen by NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches. The men’s semifinalists will be announced Dec. 3.

The winners will be unveiled Jan. 3 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Fleming has three goals and four assists in 20 games this season, upping her Bruins’ career total to 25 goals and 22 assists. She is only the third player in UCLA history to earn first-team all-conference honours all four years.

She has earned honour roll distinction four times and Pac-12 All-Academic honours twice while majoring in materials engineering and minoring in environmental science.

UCLA has advanced to the quarter-finals of the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year after a 2-0 victory over Wisconsin in the third round. The Bruins (17-4-1) will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. to face defending NCAA champion Florida State on Friday with the winner advancing to the College Cup.

Catarina Macario (Stanford) and Andrew Gutman (Indiana) won the awards last year. Macario is also a semifinalist this year.

Canadian Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won in 2016. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) was honoured in 2004 and ‘05.

Canadian-born Teal Bunbury (Akron) won the men’s award in 2009. The son of Canadian international Alex Bunbury, Teal was raised in Minnesota and chose to play internationally for the U.S.

2019 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

Amirah Ali, forward, Rutgers, Voorhees, N.J.; Malia Berkely, defender, Florida State, Liberty Township, Ohio; Mikayla Colohan, midfielder, BYU, Fruit Heights, Utah; Kirsten Davis, forward, Texas Tech, St. Louis; Grace Fisk, defender, South Carolina, England; Elise Flake, forward, BYU, Mapleton, Utah; Jessie Fleming, midfielder, UCLA, London, Ont.; Emily Fox, defender, North Carolina, Ashburn, Va.; Naomi Girma, defender, Stanford San Jose; Catarina Macario, midfielder, Stanford, San Diego; Stasia Mallin, defender, Memphis, Carmel, Ind.; Tara McKeown, forward, USC, Newbury Park, Calif.; Brianna Pinto, midfielder, North Carolina, Durham, N.C.; Alessia Russo, forward, North Carolina, England; Ally Watt, forward, Texas A&M, Colorado Springs, Colo.