Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos signs with Pacific FC

Pacific FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos.
The 23-year-old from Winnipeg spent last season with fellow Canadian Premier League side Valour FC, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances for the Winnipeg franchise.
“Marco Bustos is a talented player that excites the crowd and has the ability to change a game at any moment,” Pacific FC coach Pa-Modou Kah said in a statement. “He’s a true professional and we are happy to add a player of his quality to the Pacific family.”
Bustos began his career in the Vancouver Whitecaps youth ranks, moving up to Whitecaps 2 and made four appearances for the first team. He has also played for Mexico’s Zacatepec and Oklahoma City Energy of the USL.
Bustos has won six senior caps for Canada.