Soccer

Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos signs with Pacific FC

The Globe and Mail
New England Revolution midfielder Zachary Herivaux (21) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Marco Bustos vie for possession during an MLS preseason soccer game Feb. 6, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz.

The Associated Press

Pacific FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Marco Bustos.

The 23-year-old from Winnipeg spent last season with fellow Canadian Premier League side Valour FC, scoring seven goals in 25 appearances for the Winnipeg franchise.

“Marco Bustos is a talented player that excites the crowd and has the ability to change a game at any moment,” Pacific FC coach Pa-Modou Kah said in a statement. “He’s a true professional and we are happy to add a player of his quality to the Pacific family.”

Bustos began his career in the Vancouver Whitecaps youth ranks, moving up to Whitecaps 2 and made four appearances for the first team. He has also played for Mexico’s Zacatepec and Oklahoma City Energy of the USL.

Bustos has won six senior caps for Canada.

