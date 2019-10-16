 Skip to main content

Soccer

Canadian Janine Beckie scores for Man City in Champions League play

The Canadian Press
Canadian Janine Beckie scores for Manchester City during a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in first-leg round-of-16 Women’s Champions League play on Oct. 16, 2019.

JASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

Canadian international Janine Beckie scored in the 13th minute Wednesday, but Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in first-leg round-of-16 Women’s Champions League play.

A deflected pass came right to Beckie’s boots and she fired a right-footed shot into the top corner. The Canadian scored four goals, including a second-leg hat trick, in Manchester City’s 11-1 aggregate win over Swiss side Lugano in the round of 32.

Mexican international Charlyn Corral scored the tying goal for the Spanish side in 81st minute.

Atletico Madrid knocked out Man City in the round-of-32 stage a year ago on 3-1 aggregate.

In other play Champions League Wednesday, Canadian Ashley Lawrence started in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 win over Iceland champion Breidablik in Kopavogur. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came off the PSG bench to open the second half.

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan was introduced in the 77th minute in defending champion Lyon’s 4-0 victory at Denmark’s Fortuna.

The second legs are Oct. 30 and 31.

