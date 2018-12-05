 Skip to main content

Soccer Canadian Janine Beckie scores four goals in a game for Manchester City’s women’s team

MANCHESTER, England
The Canadian Press
Canadian international Janine Beckie scored four goals Wednesday as the Manchester City women’s team thumped Sheffield United 6-0 to reach the knockout stages of the Continental Cup.

Beckie’s goals came in the 12th, 30th, 48th and 78th minutes, cementing Man City’s place atop Group One North with one game to play Dec. 13 against Aston Villa Ladies.

The 24-year-old Beckie joined Manchester City in August in a transfer from Sky Blue FC of the NWSL.

Beckie, whose parents came from Saskatchewan, grew up in Colorado and holds Canadian and U.S. citizenship. She has 24 goals in 48 appearances for Canada.

