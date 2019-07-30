 Skip to main content

Soccer Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau signs extension with Vancouver Whitecaps

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau awaits the start of play against Cavalry FC during a Canadian Championship game at BC Place.

Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to a new contract through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with an option for 2023.

The 25-year-old from Candiac, Que., has made 18 appearances (4-8-6) this season, with four clean sheets. His 4.06 saves per game and second among ‘keepers with 15 or more starts, and his 70.9 save percentage is tied for sixth.

“I’m proud to be part of the club’s vision, and I’ll give my best to play at the highest standard and bring the logo, the badge, to a place it hasn’t been before,” Crepeau said in a statement. “My wife and I have fallen in love with Vancouver. I’ve made a connection with the fans in this city and it’s a special opportunity to be playing for them for years to come.”

The Whitecaps acquired Crepeau from the Montreal Impact, where he played sparingly, in a December trade. Crepeau made just three appearances for the Impact in 2017 but had a breakout season in 2018 when loaned to the USL’s Ottawa Fury. He won goalkeeper of the year honours while setting a USL single-season record with 15 shutouts in 31 appearances.

Crepeau earned back-to-back MLS Team of the Week honours in Week 11 and Week 12.

Internationally, Crepeau has made two appearances for Canada’s senior men’s team and was on the roster for the last two CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments.

