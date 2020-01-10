 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Canadian men draw Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti in Olympic soccer qualifying

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada midfielder Liam Fraser leaves the soccer field prior to the start CONCACAF Nations League play against Cuba at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Canada's opponents for the upcoming CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying were revealed on Thursday.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Canada has been drawn in a pool with Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti for the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Mexico in March.

Group A features Mexico, the U.S., Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

The eight-team competition is scheduled to run for March 20 through April 1 in Guadalajara with two countries advancing to the 16-country Tokyo Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

After round-robin play, the first- and second-place group finishers will advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners will book their ticket for Tokyo.

Canada will have to finish in the top two in its group and then make it through likely Mexico, the U.S. or Costa Rica. The key question for Canada is whether it will be able to get its top under-23 talent for the qualifier.

Spain, Germany, Romania, France, the Ivory Coast, Egypt, South Africa and New Zealand have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics. Asian qualifying, currently underway will send three more teams in addition to host Japan. South American qualifying starts Jan. 18 with two teams advancing.

Canada has taken part in just two of the 24 Olympic men’s soccer competitions and has failed to qualify for the last eight Olympics. Its last participation came in 1984 in Los Angeles when CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, was granted three spots instead of two with the U.S. an automatic participant as host.

Thursday’s draw was held at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara.

Defending champion Mexico and Honduras were the two seeded teams in the draw. Honduras was seeded by virtue of a better record than the other six participating countries in the previous two editions of the tournament.

Mexico and Honduras represented the region at the 2016 games in Rio, with Honduras finishing fourth after a 3-2 loss to Nigeria. Host Brazil won Olympic gold with Germany runner-up.

Story continues below advertisement

For the purposes of Thursday’s draw, Pot 2 contained Canada and the U.S. with Central America’s Costa Rica and El Salvador in Pot 3, and the Caribbean’s Dominican Republic and Haiti in Pot 4.

Canada made it to the final eight of the ‘84 Games.

Four years after being knocked out in Olympic qualifying by Bermuda, Canada avenged the that loss with a 6-0 victory over Bermuda in May 1983. The Canadians went 4-1-3 in a 12-month qualifying campaign that included a 1-0 victory over Mexico at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria with Craig Martin scoring the deciding goal for newly hired coach Tony Waiters.

At the Olympics, the Canadian men went 1-1-1 in the group phase before losing a penalty shootout to eventual runner-up Brazil in the quarter-finals after the game finished tied 1-1 after extra time. The ‘84 Olympic team was the nucleus of the squad that made it to the World Cup final in 1986, featuring the likes of Bruce Wilson, Bob Lenarduzzi, Dale Mitchell and Ian Bridge with Waiters at the helm.

Before that, Canada got the nod as host of the 1976 Olympics in Montreal where it exited after losing both opening-round games.

Canada did compete at the 1904 Olympics but it was only a three-team tournament with two from the U.S. and a side from Galt (now Cambridge), Ont. The Canadian men won, defeating American opponents Christian Brothers College and St. Rose School by a combined score of 11-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Olympic men’s soccer qualifying has been an under-23 competition since 1992. Beginning in 1996, teams that qualified for the Olympics were allowed to field three players 23 over the age limit.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies