Canada will face Jamaica next month in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, with a berth in the 2024 Copa America going to the winner of the two-legged series.

Canada, Mexico, the U.S. and Costa Rica were given byes to the final eight of the competition, based on the March, 2023, CONCACAF rankings.

Panama, Jamaica, Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago advanced via a qualifying round in the September and October international windows.

The 11th-ranked U.S. will play No. 98 Trinidad and Tobago while No. 12 Mexico faces No. 77 Honduras and No. 46 Costa meets No. 45 Panama.

Canada, ranked 44th, will visit No. 56 Jamaica on Nov. 17 with the rematch four days later at Toronto’s BMO Field which was the site of another Canada-Jamaica matchup last month when the Canadian women won a two-legged Olympic qualifier to book their ticket to the Paris Games.

The winners move on to the CONCACAF Nations League finals next March, as well as securing their ticket to Copa America as guest teams at the South American championship.

The quarter-final losers have a chance to join them, via a single-match elimination play-in in March that will decide the two remaining slots for CONCACAF entries.

The Canadian men have a 10-6-7 all-time record against the Reggae Boyz, clinching World Cup qualification last time they met in a 4-0 win in March 2022 at BMO Field.

Panama and Trinidad and Tobago finished 1-2 in the six-country League A Group A, with No. 90 Curaçao and No. 76 El Salvador relegated to League B after finishing in the bottom two. Jamaica and Honduras topped Group B with No. 87 Haiti and No. 173 Grenada relegated.

Jamaica finished with a 3-0-1 record, beating Honduras 1-0, Grenada 4-1 and Haiti 3-1. It also tied Haiti 2-2.

The four seeded countries were given the chance to decide whether they would play first at home or away. The two-legged series will be decided on aggregate score.

CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals

Nov. 16

U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Nov. 17

Jamaica vs. Canada

Honduras vs. Mexico

Nov. 20

Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S.

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Nov. 21

Canada vs. Jamaica, at Toronto

Mexico vs. Honduras