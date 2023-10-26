Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Richie Laryea and Japan's Junya Ito battle for the ball during an international friendly in Niigata, Japan, on Oct. 13.Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Canada, which lost 4-1 to Japan in its lone outing this month, dropped one spot to No. 45 in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Japan, which downed Canada 4-1 on Oct. 13 in Niigata before blanking Tunisia 2-0 four days later, climbed one spot to No. 18.

Argentina remains atop the rankings, followed by France, Brazil, England and Belgium. England is closing the gap on Brazil, which was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Venezuela and lost 2-0 at Uruguay.

Portugal moved up two places to sixth followed by the Netherlands. Spain moved up two rungs to No. 8, with Italy ninth and Croatia tumbling four places to No. 10.

FIFA says 165 international matches were played earlier this month.

Panama moved up one place to No. 44 to rank third in CONCACAF behind the 11th-ranked U.S. and No. 12 Mexico. Canada is fourth in the confederation, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Canadian men face No. 55 Jamaica next month in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal with a berth in the 2024 Copa America awaiting the winner of the two-legged series.

Lithuania was the biggest mover of the month, vaulting nine spots to No. 134. Kosovo jumped six places to No. 105 while Bangladesh climbed six spots to No. 183.

Also moving up were Wales (No. 28, up five), Turkey (No. 38, up four), Venezuela (No. 49, up four), Slovenia (54th, up five) and Belarus (No. 100, up five).

The biggest drop went to Finland, which fell eight places to No. 62.