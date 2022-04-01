Canada players celebrate after scoring a goal against Jamaica during a 2022 World Cup qualifying match at BMO Field, in Toronto, On March 27.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Canada will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in the opening group stage of the World Cup in Qatar this November.

The Canadian men are ranked 38th in the world compared to No. 2 for Belgium, No. 16 for Croatia and No, 24 Morocco.

Canada was the last ball taken in the draw.

U.S. to face England, Spain meet Germany in World Cup group stage

The Canadians drew France, Hungary and the Soviet Union as first-round opponents in their only other visit to soccer’s showcase – Mexico ‘86. Canada lost all three matches and was outscored 5-0.

Friday’s draw had Canada in Pot 4, which featured the lowest-ranked qualified teams. Rules of the draw meant that the Canadians could not be put in a group with fellow CONCACAF qualifiers Mexico and the U.S.

The draw took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury as hosts.

The 32-team tournament runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.