Canadian No. 1 goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe signs with Sweden’s FC Rosengard

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe gestures during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Sweden and Canada, on June 24, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe has left the North Carolina Courage for Sweden’s FC Rosengard.

The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., spent the last two seasons with North Carolina, winning the NWSL title in 2019.

“Stephanie was brilliant for the club and brought us some fantastic success,” Courage coach Paul Riley said in a statement. “She is an incredible goalkeeper, professional, and person who gave our club everything she had day-in and day-out.

“It’s been awesome to share this journey with her and I look forward to seeing her garner more success at her new home. She is one of the best and it’s a privilege to have been a part of her career. She is special.”

Labbe started 22 matches for the Courage – 18 in 2019 and four during the shortened 2020 season, with a combined 11 clean sheets.

The Canadian No. 1 has made 72 international appearances, including 65 starts. She has 33 shutouts for Canada.

At the club level, Labbe previously played for Pitea IF, KIF Orebro and Linkopings in Sweden, the Washington Spirit and Calgary Foothills.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

