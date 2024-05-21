Canadian Premier League side York United FC fire head coach Martin Nash

York United FC, which sits fifth in the eight-team Canadian Premier League at 2-3-1, has fired coach Martin Nash.

Assistant coach Mauro Eustaquio has been named interim coach during the search for a permanent replacement.

The Toronto team, under new Mexican ownership this season, lost its first two games of the season but has gone 2-1-1 since and is coming off a 2-2 draw at Cavalry FC on the weekend.

“We would like to thank Martin for his contributions to the club,” York president and general manager Ricardo Pasquel said in a statement. “The decision has not been taken lightly but we feel it’s a necessary step. We wish Martin and his family the very best with the next chapter.”

Nash’s record as coach was 25-13-29 since taking over in December 2021.

The 48-year-old Nash, the younger brother of former NBA MVP Steve Nash, won 38 caps for Canada from 1997 to 2008.

Eustaquio, the brother of Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio, will be in charge of Friday’s home game against the Halifax Wanderers. The 31-year-old former Cavalry FC player has served as an assistant coach with York the last two seasons.