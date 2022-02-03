The Canadian Premier League will kick off its fourth season on April 7 with the championship game scheduled for Oct. 29.

Each of the eight teams will play 28 matches – 14 home and 14 away – in a balanced schedule and single-table format. Clubs will play each other four times (two home and two away).

After the Oct. 9 conclusion of the regular season, the top sides will qualify for the playoffs with No. 1 versus No. 4 and No. 2 versus No. 3 in two-legged semi-finals Oct. 15 and 22. The final will be a one-off hosted by the highest seed.

The regular season opens April 7 with York United hosting HFX Wanderers FC. In other opening fixtures, it’s Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa on April 9 and Valour FC at FC Edmonton on April 10.

Also on April 10, there is a rematch of the 2021 final with reigning champion Pacific FC hosting Forge FC at Starlight Stadium.