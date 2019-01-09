 Skip to main content

Sports Canadian striker Marcus Haber returns home, signing with Victoria’s Pacific FC

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian striker Marcus Haber returns home, signing with Victoria’s Pacific FC

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian men's national soccer team players Samuel Piette, from left, Marcus Haber and Adam Straith stretch during practice in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 12, 2015.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Pacific FC, Victoria’s entry in the new Canadian Premier League, has signed Canadian international striker Marcus Haber.

The 29-year-old from Vancouver played most recently for Scotland’s Falkirk, on loan from Dundee FC. Dundee announced last week that Haber had left the club by mutual consent.

“Joining Pacific Football Club is not just an opportunity to come back to where I grew up, but also a chance to be part of history,” Haber said in a statement. “I’m excited to be back on the west coast, it is an important part of who I am.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haber has played for Canada 27 times, with three goals.

The six-foot-three target man becomes Pacific FC’s second signing, following fullback Kadin Chung.

“We were looking for an experienced striker who will score goals and bring a competitive edge to our team,” said Pacific FC coach Michael Silberbauer. “Marcus’ size, abilities and willingness to join the team at the prime of his career made him an easy choice for us.”

Haber’s soccer resume also includes stints with West Bromwich Albion, Exeter, St Johnstone, Stevenage, Notts County and Crewe Alexandra.

He began his career with the pre-MLS Vancouver Whitecaps and Dutch side Groningen.

The seven-team CPL is set to kick off in April. Pacific FC’s ownership group includes former Canadian internationals Rob Friend and Josh Simpson.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers