 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Tajon Buchanan continues remarkable rise with MLS all-star selection

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan works the ball past Philadelphia Union midfielder Jamiro Monteiro during the first half of an MLS match.

John Raoux/The Associated Press

Canadian international Tajon Buchanan’s remarkable rise continued Wednesday when he was named an MLS all-star.

The 22-year-old winger from Brampton, Ont., who plays for the New England Revolution, was one of two picks by commissioner Don Garber for the Aug. 25 all-star game against a Mexican league all-star side at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The other commissioner’s pick was 17-year-old Cade Cowell, a forward with the San Jose Earthquakes.

The all-star roster was determined through a combination of fan, player and media voting (selecting 13 players), picks by all-star coach Bob Bradley (13 players) and the commissioner’s picks.

Story continues below advertisement

The all-star honour for Buchanan comes on the heels of a breakthrough performance for Canada at the Gold Cup, where the young Canadian won the Youth Player Awards and was named to the CONCACAF championship Best XI.

Buchanan, in his third season with New England, has recorded three goals and three assists in 12 appearances for New England this season. Internationally, he has one goal and four assists in nine appearances at the senior level for Canada. His goal came in Canada’s 2-1 semifinal loss to Mexico.

“Give him another year and get him hopefully into the Bundesliga or into the Premier League, because that’s where this kid’s destined,” Canada coach John Herdman said after the Mexico game. “He’ll build that quality, that durability at the top, top level.”

Herdman deployed Buchanan both as a wingback and up front as an attacker, to use his speed and dribbling ability, during the Gold Cup

Buchanan, who appeared in all 23 games during the 2020 regular season, turned heads in the playoffs when he started all four of the Revs’ games and scored the winning goal against Philadelphia in the quarterfinals. He has also served as a fullback for New England.

Cowell was the first player to register four goals and four assists at the start of the 2021 season.

Of the 28 players named, 24 are first-time MLS all-stars.

Story continues below advertisement

The Seattle Sounders, who top the West, have the most players on the roster with six, including brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan.

Buchanan will be joined at the all-star game by New England teammates Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Matt Turner. The three Canadian teams will not be represented.

The 28-player roster features talent from Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, Hungary, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and the United States.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies