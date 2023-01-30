The MLS Cup at an Apple retail store in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2022.Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Canadians Patrice Bernier, Kaylyn Kyle, Ross Smith and Matt Cullen will be part of Apple’s MLS Season Pass broadcast team.

Apple and Major League Soccer announced some of their broadcast personnel earlier in the month. A second round of 31 on-air personalities was unveiled Monday.

Bernier will be a match analyst on French broadcasts. The Canada Soccer and Quebec Soccer Hall of Famer played 18 professional seasons, including nine in Europe before playing his last six seasons in MLS with Montreal. He won 56 caps for Canada.

Since retiring, Bernier has done broadcast work for both TVA Sports and RDS.

Kyle will serve as a match host. The Saskatoon native played professionally from 2006 to 2016, finishing her career with the Orlando Pride. She made 101 international appearances for Canada, including two World Cups and the 2012 London Olympics where Canada won bronze, Kyle had done broadcast work for TSN, beIN Sports and served as a sideline reporter for Inter Miami the last three seasons.

Smith will also serve as a match analyst.

The native of Guelph, Ont., played professionally from 2004 to 2013, spending the 2010 season with the Portland Timbers. Smith retired in 2011 and joined the Timbers broadcast team as radio analyst. After resuming his playing career in 2012, he retired for good in 2013 and spent the last nine years as the Timbers’ TV analyst.

Cullen will do play-by-play on French broadcasts. Cullen has covered the last three Olympic Games for the CBC and called Canadian national team soccer games.

All matches will feature commentary in English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also have French commentary.

MLS Season Pass launches Feb. 1 on Apple TV. The 2023 MLS season begins on Feb. 25.

The 10-year rights deal allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available in more than 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app.