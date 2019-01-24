Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema opts to forgo college and launch pro soccer career

Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema has elected to forgo college to turn pro.
The 17-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., who has already won 16 caps for Canada, said last fall she had narrowed her college choice to Stanford or UCLA but had yet to decide her future.
She has now, signing with the Wasserman Media Group – a sports marketing and talent management company.
Huitema was 15 when she made her Canada debut in March 2017. That year she became the first player to score for Canada’s under-17, under-20 and senior team all in the same year.
Last year, she made two guest appearances for Paris Saint-Germain at the International Champions Cup.
