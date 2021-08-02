 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu joins Sheffield on loan from Wolves

Sheffield, England
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bermuda midfielder Jahkari Furbert moves the ball past Canada midfielder Theo Corbeanu during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying match,

The Associated Press

Canadian international Theo Corbeanu has joined League One’s Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger from Hamilton, Ont., was part of Canada’s team at the Gold Cup, scoring against Martinique. He has two goals in six international appearances at the senior level.

In March, Corbeanu scored off the bench in his debut for Canada in a 5-1 win over Bermuda in World Cup qualifying play.

Story continues below advertisement

Corbeanu, one day before his 19th birthday, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Tottenham on May 16. He scored seven goals for Wolves under-23 team.

“We had a lot of interest in Theo over the last 12 months and we’ve picked a club for football reasons, but also obviously it’s a big club, and the pressure of playing for a big club is an add-on for player development, and we think it’ll be good for Theo to hopefully manage and thrive,” Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said in a statement.

“Ultimately, you’re always looking to step up and challenge yourself, and we say to a lot on young players about not finding your level, always be ready for the next level. We’re pleased he’s got this opportunity and hopefully it’ll be a really positive loan for him.”

Both of Corbeanu’s parents were born in Romania, coming to Canada in 1999 with his older brother.

Corbeanu represented Romania at the youth level, scoring in his debut for its under-16 side against Ireland. He subsequently switched his international allegiance to Canada.

Corbeanu spent two years with the Toronto FC academy, joining in late 2016 when he was 14 after spending time earlier in its pre-academy camps. In the summer of 2018, his agent set up a trial at Leicester City, which went well and drew the attention of Wolves.

Sheffield Wednesday opens its season in the English third-tier Saturday at Charlton.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies