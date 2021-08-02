Canadian winger Theo Corbeanu joins Sheffield on loan from Wolves

Open this photo in gallery Bermuda midfielder Jahkari Furbert moves the ball past Canada midfielder Theo Corbeanu during the second half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying match, The Associated Press

Canadian international Theo Corbeanu has joined League One’s Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger from Hamilton, Ont., was part of Canada’s team at the Gold Cup, scoring against Martinique. He has two goals in six international appearances at the senior level.

In March, Corbeanu scored off the bench in his debut for Canada in a 5-1 win over Bermuda in World Cup qualifying play.

Corbeanu, one day before his 19th birthday, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Tottenham on May 16. He scored seven goals for Wolves under-23 team.

“We had a lot of interest in Theo over the last 12 months and we’ve picked a club for football reasons, but also obviously it’s a big club, and the pressure of playing for a big club is an add-on for player development, and we think it’ll be good for Theo to hopefully manage and thrive,” Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said in a statement.

“Ultimately, you’re always looking to step up and challenge yourself, and we say to a lot on young players about not finding your level, always be ready for the next level. We’re pleased he’s got this opportunity and hopefully it’ll be a really positive loan for him.”

Both of Corbeanu’s parents were born in Romania, coming to Canada in 1999 with his older brother.

Corbeanu represented Romania at the youth level, scoring in his debut for its under-16 side against Ireland. He subsequently switched his international allegiance to Canada.

Corbeanu spent two years with the Toronto FC academy, joining in late 2016 when he was 14 after spending time earlier in its pre-academy camps. In the summer of 2018, his agent set up a trial at Leicester City, which went well and drew the attention of Wolves.

Sheffield Wednesday opens its season in the English third-tier Saturday at Charlton.