 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Canadian women continue Olympic prep with friendlies against Wales and England

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

After missing the SheBelieves Cup in February, fullback Ashley Lawrence is happy to be back in Canadian colours for friendlies against Wales and England.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been away from the international scene more than a year because of the pandemic, with her Paris Saint-Germain club refusing to release her for the SheBelieves Cup owing to quarantine issues.

“It’s just really nice to catch up, see players that I haven’t seen in a long time – even some new faces,” Lawrence told reporters Thursday from Cardiff.

Story continues below advertisement

Captain Christine Sinclair is also back, after missing the February games because of injury.

“I know for me, personally, it’s been a long time since I played for Canada [in March 2020],” said the 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C “I feel like a little kid. I’m excited to get back out there with my teammates and my friends, and to start my road to the Tokyo Olympics.”

The Canadian women, ranked eighth in the world, take on No. 31 Wales on Friday at Leckwith Stadium. They then meet No. 6 England on Tuesday in Stoke-on-Trent.

While Lawrence missed out on the games against the United States, Argentina and Brazil in February, coach Bev Priestman made sure she and others who couldn’t make it to the Florida tournament were still in the loop.

“We were there at meetings [virtually]. We had access to training sessions. It was really good. Although we weren’t there, we were able to really join in on most things,” said Lawrence, who has won 91 caps for Canada with seven goals and nine assists.

The Canadian women have played Wales just once – at the 2002 Algarve Cup in Portugal. Canada won 4-0, with Sinclair and fellow teenager Kara Lang both scoring two goals.

The 34-year-old Priestman is well acquainted with new Wales coach Gemma Grainger, having worked with her in the England setup. The 38-year-old Grainger spent 11 years working with England youth teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Grainger was hired last month and will be making her debut at the Wales helm against Canada.

Priestman expects to face a Welsh team with a solid defence. Further up the field, midfielders Sophie Ingle (Chelsea) and Jess Fishlock (Reading) bear watching.

“They definitely have become a much better nation over the past thee or four years. I expect a really tough game,” Priestman said.

With NWSL teams just finishing their preseason, kicking off the Challenge Cup on Friday, the North American-based Canadian players will be behind the England and Wales squads in terms of preparation given they are in-season.

“Yes, they’ll be in a different place and that’s okay,” Priestman said. “This time of year it’s going to be that. That’s always the reality for Canada at this time of year.”

Still, Priestman says she sees a “real freshness” and hunger among the Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

“In SheBelieves, did all the results go our way? No, but we did make some good first steps,” she said. “The key now is we turn those steps into some real actions that send a message and bring the group together.”

The Canadian camp roster includes two uncapped players – forward Cloé Lacasse (Benfica, Portugal) and goalkeeper Rylee Foster (Liverpool, England).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies