 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Canadian women could top Olympic qualifier group with win over Mexico

EDINBURG, Texas
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada forward Jordyn Huitema looks on during a women's international soccer friendly against Mexico at BMO Field in Toronto on May 18, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

History and the numbers are on Canada’s side Tuesday when it faces Mexico to decide first place in Group B at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Eighth-ranked Canada is 21-1-2 all-time against No. 26 Mexico and undefeated in their last 13 meetings (11-0-2). The Canadian women have outscored the Mexicans 26-7 over that 13-game stretch.

The one loss was costly, however. Mexico’s 2-1 win in 2004 prevented Canada from going to the Athens Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams are 2-0-0 going into the match at H-E-B Park. With a goal difference of plus-20 compared to plus-seven for Mexico, Canada will finish atop the group with a win or tie.

The top-ranked U.S. faced No. 37 Costa Rica on Monday in Houston to decide the Group A winner.

Topping Group B is desirable given it means likely avoiding the U.S. in the semifinals.

The top two in each pool advance to the cross-over semifinals, A1 versus B2 and B1 versus A2. The semifinal winners will represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Canada has finished runner-up to the U.S. at the last three CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers.

The Canadians opened play here with an 11-0 shellacking of No. 127 St. Kitts and Nevis before thumping No. 51 Jamaica 9-0. Mexico defeated Jamaica 1-0 and St. Kitts 6-0.

“Mexico have players that can play well all over the pitch and they have a deep roster,” Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller said in a statement. “They’ve played the U.S. a few times in the past months, they’ve played Tier-1 teams, so they know what we are able to do and that we can put on that kind of pressure as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every match has its own story, and hopefully we can write a good one early in these 90 minutes.”

Eight different players have scored for Canada. Going into Monday’s play, Jordyn Huitema led the tournament with six goals followed by Adriana Leon (tied for second with four). Other Canada goal-scorers are Janine Beckie (three), Ashley Lawrence and captain Christine Sinclair (two each) and Jessie Fleming, Jayde Riviere and Deanne Rose (one each).

Sinclair’s strikes were Nos. 184 and 185 of her career, moving her past retired American Abby Wambach to become the world’s all-time leading goal-scorer.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies