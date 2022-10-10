Canada's coach Bev Priestman, right, gives instructions during the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against United States in Monterrey, Mexico on July 18, 2022.The Canadian Press

Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco’s modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday.

The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women’s Coach in 2018.

“You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it can make a huge difference … We’ve got to be switched on at all times,” said Priestman, pointing to Morocco’s ability on set pieces.

“A very well-organized team. I would expect it’s not a walk in the park for us in terms of trying to break them down.”

Plus facing Olympic champion Canada brings out the best in opponents.

“Whenever you play a Canada, an Olympic champion, it’s the game of their lives and they’ll do anything to try to get that result,” Priestman added. “That will give them a whole lot of hope going into a World Cup. We know that and we’ve just got to keep our standards really high.”

The Canada coach says she doesn’t put much stock in world rankings these days.

“The margins now are getting tighter and tighter. And it’s great,” she said. “Because there’s no longer an easy [international] window. They all have their own challenges, just in a different way.”

Canada dispatched No. 31 Argentina 2-0 on Friday in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain. The Canadians rallied in the second half to take the lead on a 68th-minute Argentine own goal and 87th-minute strike by substitute Cloé Lacasse.

Morocco lost 4-0 to No. 32 Poland last Thursday in Seville, Spain.

Canada has faced Morocco twice before, with both games in February, 2001, while in camp in the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

Canada won the opener 4-0 and lost the rematch 1-0 two days later.

Canada is missing captain Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, Deanne Rose, Gabrielle Carle and Jayde Riviere, all through injury.

Priestman confirmed Sunday that fullback Allysha Chapman is also out after suffering a lower leg injury in the physical Argentina game.

Priestman promised “quite a few changes in the lineup” for Monday while trying to balance the need to give new faces some playing time while keeping her experienced players “ready [and] engaged.”

Monday’s game at Estadio Municipal de Chapin in Jerez comes in the last international window before the Oct. 22 draw in Auckland for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Priestman says Canada Soccer is close to securing its opposition for the November window.

The Canadian women are 9-2-3 this year with the losses to the U.S., 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship final in July, and Spain, 1-0 in the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Canada secured its World Cup qualification at the CONCACAF W Championship and has won three straight since the U.S. loss.

Morocco will make its World Cup debut after finishing runner-up to No. 54 South Africa in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Reaching the semi-finals there secured World Cup qualification.

But, like Canada, it is missing key players including captain Ghizlane Chebbak, who tied for the Cup of Nations scoring lead with three goals and was named tournament MVP.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who plays for ASFAR (Association sportive des Forces armées royales) in Rabat, is recovering from surgery.

Tottenham striker Rosella Ayana has been sidelined by a foot fracture. Ayana slotted home the decisive spot kick in a 5-4 penalty shootout win over 11-time champion Nigeria, the top-ranked team in the region at No. 46, in the Cup of Nations semi-final.

Ayana, who represented England at the under-17 and under-19 levels, also scored in the 2-1 loss to South Africa in the final.

Defender Zineb Redouani and forward Fatima Zahra Tagnaout, who joined Chebbak on the Cup of Nations Best XI, both played in the recent loss to Poland. So did veteran midfielder Salma Amani, a midfielder with Metz who has played in the French top-flight.