Mexico's Kenti Robles chases Canada's Deanne Rose during a friendly at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, in Mexico City, on Nov. 30.RAQUEL CUNHA/Reuters

Canada’s women’s national soccer team ended its impressive season with a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Tuesday.

The Canadians finish 2021 with seven wins, seven draws and three losses, including a 12-match unbeaten streak and an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

Canada will kick off its 2022 season at a new invitational tournament in England with matches against England on Feb. 17, Germany on Feb. 20, and Spain on Feb. 23.

Nichelle Prince forced a turnover and took a shot from distance in the 18th minute against Mexico which was easily caught by the Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado.

A minute later, Jessie Fleming played a ball over the top and into the path of Deanne Rose who got in behind both Mexico goalkeeper and its last defender. However, her shot rolled just inches wide of the post.

Rose played a low cross across the penalty area towards Prince in the 36th minute but Alvarado got both hands on the cross and pushed it away. The ball came back out to Christine Sinclair who took a shot from the penalty spot which was blocked by a defender.

Cloe Lacasse played a great diagonal pass into the path of Jordyn Huitema in the 76th minute. Huitema cut quickly back inside and got a solid shot away, but Alvarado came out of her net aggressively to make the save.

Defenders Allysha Chapman and Kadeisha Buchanan both took yellow cards in the match.